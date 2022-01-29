-
Kevin Streelman finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Streelman's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.
