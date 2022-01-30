Kevin Chappell shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 46th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

Chappell got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Chappell's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Chappell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Chappell at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Chappell hit his 86 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.