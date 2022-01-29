-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Bradley's tee shot went 150 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.
-
-