Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Thomas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Thomas's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at 2 over for the round.