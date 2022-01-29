-
Justin Rose putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose rolls in 28-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under with Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, and Sungjae Im; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Justin Rose hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Rose hit his 248 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Rose's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Rose hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.
