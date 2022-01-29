  • Justin Rose putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose rolls in 28-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.