  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett tee shot to 5 feet leads to birdie at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.