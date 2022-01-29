Joseph Bramlett shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Bramlett's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 4 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 6 over for the round.