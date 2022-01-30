-
Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm rolls in clutch 26-footer for birdie to get one back at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Jason Day and Cameron Tringale; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
