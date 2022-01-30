  • Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm rolls in clutch 26-footer for birdie to get one back at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.