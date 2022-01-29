  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Joaquin Niemann makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

