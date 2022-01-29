Joaquin Niemann shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 6th at 13 under with Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; and Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Niemann chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.