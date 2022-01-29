Jimmy Walker shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Walker's 156 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Walker's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Walker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Walker's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.