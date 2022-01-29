-
Jhonattan Vegas rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas hits nice tee ball and birdies at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Vegas finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 13 under.
Jhonattan Vegas tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jhonattan Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Vegas's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
