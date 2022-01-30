  • Strong putting brings Jason Day an even-par round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.