Strong putting brings Jason Day an even-par round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jason Day hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Jon Rahm and Cameron Tringale; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Jason Day chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to even for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Day's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Day chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Day's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.
