J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 33rd at 7 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun's his second shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 5 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Spaun's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spaun's 82 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.