Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 73 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
