Hank Lebioda comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 46th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the par-5 13th, Hank Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda's his second shot went 46 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lebioda's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.