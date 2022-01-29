Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 34th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

Sigg got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 57-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Sigg's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sigg hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.