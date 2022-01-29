  • Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Greyson Sigg makes a 57-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Greyson Sigg jars 57-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Greyson Sigg makes a 57-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.