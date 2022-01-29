-
Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland drains 26-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Gary Woodland makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Woodland's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Woodland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at even-par for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Woodland's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Woodland hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
