Francesco Molinari shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari's fairway bunker approach and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
Francesco Molinari hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 60th at 3 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Molinari had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Molinari's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Molinari hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Molinari missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Molinari to 2 over for the round.
