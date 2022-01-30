  • Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson sinks birdie putt from off the green at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.