-
-
Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson sinks birdie putt from off the green at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 25th at 9 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
-
-