Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
Highlights
Doug Ghim uses the slope to set up birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Ghim's 175 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at even-par for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
