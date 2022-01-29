Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doc Redman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 second, Redman's 70 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Redman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.