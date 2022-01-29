  • Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Doc Redman makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

