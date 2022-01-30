  • David Lipsky shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.