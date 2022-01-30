-
David Lipsky shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lipsky uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
David Lipsky hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 56th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Lipsky hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lipsky had a 222 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
