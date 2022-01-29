  • Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.