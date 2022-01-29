-
-
Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Daniel Berger gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Berger chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Berger at even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Berger missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Berger to even-par for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Berger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
-
-