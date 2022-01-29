  • Curtis Thompson shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Curtis Thompson makes a 52-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

