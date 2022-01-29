Curtis Thompson shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Curtis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.