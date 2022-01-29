-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
