Chez Reavie shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie's pin-high tee shot and birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Chez Reavie makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 70th at 1 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Reavie's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Reavie chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 74 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.
