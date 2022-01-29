Chad Ramey rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chad Ramey hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ramey finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.

Chad Ramey got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chad Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Ramey's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ramey's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Ramey hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ramey hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.