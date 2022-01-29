  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Carlos Ortiz makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz sinks 32-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Carlos Ortiz makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.