Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 70th at 1 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Ortiz had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Ortiz's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Ortiz hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 18th hole, Ortiz chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Ortiz at 1 over for the round.