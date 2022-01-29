Camilo Villegas shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Villegas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Villegas had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Villegas hit his 89 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.