Cameron Young shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young drains 15-foot birdie putt at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Young makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Young hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Young's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Young hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Young's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Young chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
