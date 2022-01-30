  • Cameron Young shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Young makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young drains 15-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Young makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.