Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale closes with birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Tringale makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with Jason Day and Jon Rahm; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Tringale hit his 99 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
