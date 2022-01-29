-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
Highlights
Cameron Champ gets nice kick to set up birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.
Champ got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Champ hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
