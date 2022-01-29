-
Cam Davis putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
Highlights
Cam Davis plays the backstop to set up birdie at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cam Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 53rd at 4 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jason Day, Joaquin Niemann, Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
Cam Davis got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cam Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Davis's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Davis chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
Davis got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
