C.T. Pan shoots 7-over 79 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day in 78th at 7 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Pan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 3 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Pan chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 5 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to 6 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Pan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 7 over for the round.
