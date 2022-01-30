-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 74th at 2 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burgoon had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.
