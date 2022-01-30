Billy Horschel putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Billy Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Horschel had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 2 under for the round.

Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 36 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Horschel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 2 under for the round.