  • Bill Haas shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Bill Haas hits tee shot to 4 feet and birdies at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.