Bill Haas shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas hits tee shot to 4 feet and birdies at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 39th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
At the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Haas's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Haas's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Haas's 177 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 4 over for the round.
