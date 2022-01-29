Austin Smotherman putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Smotherman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his round tied for 9th at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer and Cameron Tringale are tied for 7th at 13 under.

Austin Smotherman got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Smotherman's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Smotherman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Smotherman's 74 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smotherman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Smotherman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 6 under for the round.