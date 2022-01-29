-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 46th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lahiri at 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
-
-