Andrew Novak shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 70th at 1 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Novak had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Novak's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Novak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Novak hit his 103 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Novak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green eighth, Novak suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Novak hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.