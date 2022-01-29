-
Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Smalley makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 56th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Smalley's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Smalley's 186 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
