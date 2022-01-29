  • Alex Noren shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren's nice tee shot yields birdie at Farmers

