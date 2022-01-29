-
Alex Noren shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren's nice tee shot yields birdie at Farmers
In the final round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 38th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 13 under.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Noren had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.
