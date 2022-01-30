-
-
Adam Svensson shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Adam Svensson nearly aces No. 8 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Adam Svensson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day in 79th at 10 over; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's tee shot went 235 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Svensson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Svensson to 4 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 5 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 6 over for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 7 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 6 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 over for the round.
-
-