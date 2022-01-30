-
-
Adam Schenk shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 56th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schenk had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Schenk to 6 over for the round.
-
-