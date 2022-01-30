-
Adam Long shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
