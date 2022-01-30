Aaron Rai shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under with Pat Perez, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Rose, and Sungjae Im; Will Zalatoris and Luke List are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rai had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Rai chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Rai's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Rai chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.