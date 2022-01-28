-
Xander Schauffele comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Tony Finau and others surprise essay contest winners at Farmers
Prior to the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Joaquin Niemann and other players surprise Kyla and Bella, two students who won an APGA Tour essay contest and were invited to the tournament. Finau spent some time with Kyla during his practice round while other players led clinics through the First Tee of San Diego.
Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schauffele finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Xander Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Schauffele's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Schauffele hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
