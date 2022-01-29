Wyndham Clark shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Clark's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Clark's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.