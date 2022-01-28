Will Zalatoris delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Farmers Insurance Open

Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and finished the round bogey free. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Jason Day; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Will Zalatoris's his second shot went 160 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zalatoris had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Zalatoris's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Zalatoris had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 7 under for the round.