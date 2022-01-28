-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith nearly aces No. 3 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 340 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 1 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Pendrith's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
Pendrith hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 570-yard par-5 18th. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.
