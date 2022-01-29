-
Taylor Montgomery rebounds from poor front in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Montgomery finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jason Day and Will Zalatoris are tied for 1st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor Montgomery to even-par for the round.
Montgomery got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Montgomery's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Montgomery had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
